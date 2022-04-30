Ameren Illinois’ Avian Protection Program utilizes a policy to reduce, minimize, or avoid impacts on biodiversity as they develop infrastructure or conduct operations. When it is practical, the company removes incompatible or non-native woody species growing in an area that encroaches on some of our more difficult to reach rights-of-way.
Ameren Illinois Environmental Scientist Jen Porcelli says once they have removed the invasive ground covering, they add pollinator-supporting plants native to southern and central Illinois that attract Monarch Butterfly, honeybees, and other pollinators, such as native bees. She tells The Big Z that means adding milkweed and others.
She says it is important to create a plant species mix that provides flowers throughout the spring, summer and fall to support Monarchs, as well as other pollinators. The Avian Protection Program has been around for about 10 years.