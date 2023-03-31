With the likelihood of strong to severe storms impacting the Riverbend area Friday afternoon and evening, Ameren-Illinois has some reminders about what you can do to prepare.
Ameren’s Nikki Taylor says to prepare an emergency storm kit, and she offers these other ideas:
Taylor suggests in your emergency storm kit you should include: prescription medication, a blanket, flashlight, first aid kit, as well as snacks and water.
To access a complete list, follow this link: www.amerenillinois.com/stormkit