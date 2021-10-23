National Teen Driver Safety Week is over, but Ameren Illinois still wants to remind everyone about what they need to do if their vehicle should come into contact with a power line. In most cases you are advised to stay in your vehicle until help arrives, assuming the lines are still hot.
The one exception to that would be if your vehicle is on fire. The utility’s Brian Bretsch said if that is the case and you need to get out, start by slowly opening the door.
Ameren Illinois has created a training module that instructs teen drivers about what to do if a vehicle encounters a downed power line. The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates that Illinois motorists strike power poles about 3,000 times a year.