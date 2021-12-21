In less than six months the NASCAR Cup Series will make its first visit to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison. Major infrastructure upgrades are happening at the facility in preparation for America’s most popular motorsports series’ arrival the first weekend of June, including a beefed-up electrical grid to serve the track.
Chris Blair, Executive Vice President and General Manager at the track tells The Big Z Ameren Illinois is upgrading the two circuits currently feeding the venue and adding a third circuit.
He says the announcement of the race generated thousands of ticket deposits and more than 500 inquiries for hospitality suites and on-site camping experiences. More than half of the available tickets for the race have been claimed by existing ticket holders with the balance now available to the public.