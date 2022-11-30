With the cooler temperatures upon us and the financial impact of high energy costs added into the equation, Ameren Illinois is offering some solutions to help save energy and money on your monthly utility bills. With the newly-launched Energy Care Plan, there are resources gathered in one place on the internet to help you sift through the various options.
There are a number of assistance programs available including LIHEAP, as the Ameren Illinois’ Marcelyn Love tells The Big Z.
She adds Flexible Payment Agreements are available for qualified customers with 10% down and up to 18 months to repay past-due balances. For more information, you can visit the savings website for Ameren at www.AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan
You can hear the full interview with Love here: