Graduation season is right around the corner, so here's a message from Ameren Illinois that may surprise you: Mylar balloons can cause power outages. Ameren Illinois would like to see customers properly dispose of the shiny, metallic balloons to avoid safety hazards and damage to the electric grid.
Many of these balloons get loose during outdoor celebrations. Utility spokesman Kevin Young says the balloons pose a risk to their infrastructure.
Tips include not intentionally releasing the balloons, and never tie a metallic ribbon on your balloon. Also, never tie a metallic balloon to a child's arm. These both can pose substantial electrical threats.