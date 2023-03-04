Ameren Illinois plans to contribute close to $4 million to communities throughout service territory in 2023. It’s part of their charitable giving effort, which saw $3.4 million go to non-profit organizations in 2022, with $35,000 of that going specifically to agencies in Alton and Madison County.
If your organization would like to apply for a grant, she says it’s a fairly simple process. Go to https://www.ameren.com/illinois/company/community, then click on “Grants”