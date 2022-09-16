Soup n Share, a food pantry based in Madison, estimates it distributes approximately 6,000 diapers per month as part of its "No Child Wet Behind" campaign to assist young mothers and families throughout Madison County. It is celebrating a $2,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois to support the organization's diaper bank.
Executive Director of Soup n Share Sherrie Hare tells The Big Z that as generous as that donation is, they are always in need of more.
Ameren Illinois donated a freezer to the organization a few years ago and appreciates how the pantry supports additional agencies in the region. If you would like to donate money or diapers, she says you can drop it by 1 Caine Drive in Madison or visit https://soupnshare.org/ for more information.