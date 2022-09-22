Fall is often referred to as the second severe weather season in the Midwest, and storms that came through parts of West Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday brought tornado warnings, hail, and wind damage. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
First thing to do, according to Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch, is to report your outage.
Ameren Illinois has a section on Storm Safety at their website ameren.com. You can also report an outage using your smartphone at outagemap.ameren.com. And again, the number to call if you have an outage is 1-800-755-5000.