Scattered power outages have dotted the Illinois map in recent days, with the active weather that has swept across the state. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
The first thing to do, according to Ameren Illinois Vegetation Manager Rick Johnson, is to report your outage. Even with all of the smart technology in place, a phone call is still helpful. Next, he says to stay away from any downed lines.
Ameren Illinois has a section on Storm Safety at their website ameren.com. You can also report an outage using your smartphone at outagemap.ameren.com. The number to call if you have an outage is 1-800-755-5000.