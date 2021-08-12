Recent announcements have many Americans thinking about a future with electric vehicles. President Biden recently announced a move to replace the government fleet with EVs and incentives to move the private sector in that direction as well. A spokesman from Ameren Illinois says an electric vehicle charging tariff was recently approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
That means the utility can now offer a charging rate to its customers that helps support home and public charging. Mike Abba sajd he thinks we will see more of those vehicles on the road as the cars become more affordable.
The EV Rate Program has rates and incentives for residential customers, non-residential customers who operate school and transit buses, and for specific types of public charging station customers.