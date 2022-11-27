There’s a new Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services at Ameren Illinois. Patrick Smith, Sr. was named to the position last week. He takes over for the retiring David Wakeman.
Smith will lead electric and natural gas field operations, including subtransmission and distribution maintenance, engineering design, safety and training, reliability planning, dispatch operations, electrical and natural gas emergency response, and construction services. He tells The Big Z he started with the company in 1985 as a meter reader.
Smith spent more than 37 years working for Ameren's Missouri segment and most recently served as Vice President, Economic, Community and Business Development for Ameren Missouri. Wakeman will retire at end of the year.