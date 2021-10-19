ameren high gas meter 2020.JPG

Ameren Illinois has announced funding is available for small businesses and nonprofits that have fallen behind on their electric bills.

Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until Oct. 31, or until the funds run out.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Kelly Hendrickson said the utility has guidelines for consideration.

Hendrickson - To Be Considered.mp3

Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account. To apply, call 1-800-232-2477 or visit www.amerenillinois.com/Recovery

Tags