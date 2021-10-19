Ameren Illinois has announced funding is available for small businesses and nonprofits that have fallen behind on their electric bills.
Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis until Oct. 31, or until the funds run out.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Kelly Hendrickson said the utility has guidelines for consideration.
Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account. To apply, call 1-800-232-2477 or visit www.amerenillinois.com/Recovery