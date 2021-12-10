The Edwardsville Fire Department is leading the response to a mass casualty incident at an Amazon warehouse on Gateway Commerce Drive. More than two dozen emergency vehicles are on the scene for a rescue operation for those believed trapped inside. Witnesses on the scene believe it was a tornado that struck the building Friday evening, causing a partial collapse and then the call for help. More than 50 people could be trapped inside the building and the extent of injuries is unknown.
Meanwhile, to the west, a tornado touched down near Defiance, Missouri, near Highway 94 and Highway F causing serious damage to several homes and at least 3 injuries.
Stay tuned for updates as they become available and tune in to The Big Z for the latest news on-air 107.1FM/1570AM at 6am Saturday.