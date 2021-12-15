An investigation is underway to learn more about the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville that was hit by a tornado last week and what could have been done to prevent loss of life. OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has been on the scene since shortly after the tornado hit Friday night, and others are looking for answers too.
There are rumors going around saying the company doesn’t allow its employees to carry their cellphones while on the job, but Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel says that is not the case.
She says everyone that was in an interior room on the north side of the building survived the collapse and all the loss of life occurred on the south side of the building. There was not an interior room for employees to take shelter in on the south side of the building where the six fatalities took place.