A literacy grant from the Metro East Community Rotary Club and YWCA will help fund a reading for equity event at Post Commons later this month. The Alton YWCA and Post Commons are teaming up to host Divserstory: Reading for Equity, a program designed to empower families so they feel better prepared to talk about race and racism with children.
The free story time for children ages 2-10 and their grownups, will be facilitated by two highly-touted local educators Candice Wallace and Becky Cowart. Wallace is a life-long Alton resident and 3rd grade teacher. She is a YWCA Woman of Distinction with degrees in elementary education and curriculum instruction. Cowart has degrees in sociology, anthropology and early childhood education. She serves on the YWCA Racial Justice Committee and is a member of the Alton Branch of the NAACP.
The story time aims to bring adults and children together to listen to children’s stories about diversity and engage in conversations and activities about diversity, belonging and race. The event is Tuesday, February 28 from 3:30-4:30 at Post Commons on Alby Street.