There’s a new website where you can keep up-to-date on the progress of the many projects AltonWorks has planned. AltonWorks has spent the last few years behind the scenes, making plans, stabilizing historic buildings, getting historic designation for areas of downtown, opening a local organic farm, opening a food truck park, and planning “big things.”
AltonWorks spokesperson Susan Ryan talks about some of those “big things” that are either currently underway or will be starting this year.
A lot of the focus at the moment is on the creation of the Wedge Innovation Center, located in the old Wedge / Elfgen Building at the corner of Henry Street and Broadway. It will eventually house startups, space for individuals or teams, and more established companies that want to accelerate their businesses or develop new technologies, products, or systems.