Several area school districts are going “mask optional” following action by a judge to block the governor’s mask mandate for schools and yesterdays ruling by a legislative committee blocking the governor’s latest emergency order regarding masks. The Alton School District, East Alton Elementary and Wood River Hartford Districts are among those dropping the mask requirement starting today (Wed).
Also, this week, Edwardsville, Granite City and Collinsville schools also dropped the mask mandate for students and staff and are recommending them. No matter the district, masks are still required for those riding a bus per federal rules.
Of the roughly 850 school districts in Illinois, more than 500 are now “mask optional.” District leaders are appealing for understanding and respect for those students and staff who still want to wear a mask out of concern for COVID-19.