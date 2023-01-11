A 19-year-old missing persons case that became a murder investigation in 2016 may have been cracked. The Major Case Squad has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon at 3pm in Warren County, Missouri. It is believed charges will be announced at that time in the murder of then-35-year-old Deanna Howland.
Howland’s torso was found at a rest stop along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004. The rest of her body was never found. The case had gone cold until the discovery of those remains nearly 7 years ago. The torso was identified after new DNA evidence linked the torso to Howland and may have led investigators to a suspect.