Alton VFW Post 1308 on Alby Street is celebrating its 85th anniversary in a few weeks, and those in charge would like to see you at the event.
Billed as a night of camaraderie, food, fun, and door prizes, Post Commander Wayne Abel said this is a historic milestone.
Several dignitaries are expected to attend and speak at the event, including their district commander, district president, and State Adjutant Dave Stout.
The anniversary celebration is planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the post. For more information, call (618) 466-6883.