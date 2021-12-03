Alton Symphony Orchestra

The Alton Symphony Orchestra will be able to hold its holiday concert after all on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Community College.  As the college works through a recent cyber-attack, the school will be able to open Hathaway Hall so the concert can go on as scheduled.  Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm Saturday and tickets are still available.

Alton Symphony director Shane Williams tells the Big Z he appreciates the college working to get Hathaway Hall ready in time for the show:

The group will also present a check to Alton VFW Post 1308 from the donations made at their pre-Veterans’ Day concert in November.  For more details, go to https://www.altonsymphonyorchestra.org/