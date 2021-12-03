The Alton Symphony Orchestra will be able to hold its holiday concert after all on Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Community College. As the college works through a recent cyber-attack, the school will be able to open Hathaway Hall so the concert can go on as scheduled. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7pm Saturday and tickets are still available.
Alton Symphony director Shane Williams tells the Big Z he appreciates the college working to get Hathaway Hall ready in time for the show:
The group will also present a check to Alton VFW Post 1308 from the donations made at their pre-Veterans’ Day concert in November. For more details, go to https://www.altonsymphonyorchestra.org/