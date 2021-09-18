The American Battlefield Trust is the nation’s leading battlefield preservation organization, and its Youth Leadership Team this year includes an Alton High School senior. Abbie Hasty will spend the next year engaged in an advocacy campaign to bring historic preservation, education, and heritage tourism to the community.
Specifically, she is researching the Alton Prison, used during the Civil War. Hasty is pursuing an online project that exposes the prison, which was deemed Alton Federal Military Prison and housed Confederate prisoners. She said the way female prisoners were treated is a story she wants to tell.
An interactive website will bring this history to life for Alton community members, with the use of primary sources that are analyzed for easy understanding. Historic photographs and diagrams will provide visual appeal while personal connection will be built through the sharing of soldier stories. You can hear the full interview with Hasty here: