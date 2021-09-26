A former area art student is coming back to the Riverbend to paint a street mural on an intersection in downtown Alton.
Artist Joe Miller, who is originally from Staunton, will paint the large mural, called The Alton Ripple, beginning Sunday at the intersection of State and Third streets in downtown Alton. The effort should take three to five days.
To allow for the work, State Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Broadway and Fourth streets until the painting is finished. Alton Main Street is sponsoring the public art project, which should last about 10 years before needing maintenance.
Miller, after attending Lewis and Clark Community College, went on to receive his master of fine arts degree from the University of Chicago in 2008. Miller is a professional muralist, whose work consists primarily of large-scale mural projects throughout the Chicagoland area, as well as across the country and around the world.
See more about the artist at www.instagram.com/thejoemiller
For more information on Alton Main Street, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.