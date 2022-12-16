Earlier this month, members of the Alton Police Department took 43 kids on a shopping spree at Target for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach program. Students are selected for the program by social workers who work within the Alton School District.
The Alton Officers are members of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z this is a highlight of his job.
Funding for the program comes from various sources, including donations by Target Alton, the School District, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, Alton Township Assessor, all of the Sponsors from our Annual Golf Tournament, Patches and Badges for Kids, and other businesses and individuals that contributed.