You could start a new career with a local school district. The Alton School District is hosting what it’s calling a “Redbird Recruitment Fair” on Thursday at Alton High School. The district is looking for a variety of teachers, a speech language pathologist, and paraprofessionals.
Dr. Wendy Adams, Director of Human Resources tells The Big Z there is opportunity and pay rates have gone up this year. For example, with paraprofessionals or teachers’ aides:
She says there are quite a few openings that need to be filled before school starts in the fall. For information on qualifications for each job, call 618-474-2600, or click the link at this story at www.altonschools.org . The job fair runs from 8am – noon, and no appointment is necessary.