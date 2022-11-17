It’s just about time for the traditional Thanksgiving Eve dinner at the Alton Salvation Army. From 5-7pm next Wednesday, the center will open the doors to families for an evening of fellowship. The basement will be open with activities for the kids, including pool tables, foosball tables, crafts, and hot cocoa.
Captain Corps Officer Cassy Grey tells The Big Z this is a night where members of the community can come together to share a meal.
Grey says they are partnering with the Abundant Life Church to put the meal together. The Alton Salvation Army is located at 525 Alby Street.