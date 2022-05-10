The Alton Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for the man they believe to be responsible for an attempted bank robbery the afternoon of May 2. Officers were called to Busey Bank on W. Center Drive at about 3:45pm that afternoon after a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to rob the bank.
According to information provided by Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the suspect entered the bank with his face covered and demanded money. He then fled the area in a southeasterly direction after failing to get any money. No one was injured. 26-year-old Mylon A. Hughes of the 1900 block of Esther Avenue in Alton has been charged with Attempted Robbery but is not currently in custody. Hughes is currently out on parole following convictions on charges of Attempted Burglary and Armed Robbery. If you have information on where Hughes can be found, you are asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or the Anonymous Tip Line 618-465-5948.