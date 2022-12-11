The Alton Police Chief confirms an investigation is underway into the case of a woman who has been missing for about a month. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on Tuesday, December 6, although that family member claims she had not been seen or heard from for about as month at the time of the report.
A series of social media posts indicates she was last seen in the Bethalto area on November 12. Attempts by law enforcement to locate Higgins have been made but have so-far been unsuccessful. A rumor that she had been located Saturday night is not true, according to Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. Brittany Higgins is a white female, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'3" tall and 110 pounds. She has a tattoo of a heart on her foot. She is known to frequent areas just outside of Alton in Cottage Hills. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Alton Police at 618-463-3505, ext 634.