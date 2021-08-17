Alton police are investigating the report of a shooting from Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Brookside Avenue. When officers arrived and checked on the person who had reportedly been shot, it was discovered the person had not been shot and was not injured, but shots had been fired in the area.
Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido issued a statement saying officers and detectives are investigating a possible white male subject seen in the area in a smaller orange vehicle that reportedly fired shots at the person and fled in a westerly direction. At this time, police say it does not appear to be a random act and the investigation continues.