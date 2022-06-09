The Alton Police Department is investigating what is being described as a possible homicide in the Milton area. Just before 1pm today (Thursday), Alton Police Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street where an adult was found deceased.
According to a statement from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, the department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating and are actively following up on leads. Although the investigation is ongoing and new information is developing, he says this does not appear to be a random act of violence.