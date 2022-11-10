Marcos Pulido has resigned as Alton Police Chief. In a move that was anticipated in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election, Pulido will take a job with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He will be the Assistant Sheriff, which is second in command to the Sheriff-elect Jeff Connor.
Pulido will remain chief in Alton for the rest of the month, being sworn in at the Sheriff’s Department on December 1. He tells the Big Z he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement at an early age.
The new police chief will be Jarrett Ford, who is being promoted from the position of Deputy Chief. The new Deputy Chief will be John Franke.