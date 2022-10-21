A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
After a brief pursuit that led to E. 20th Street near Alby Street, the car sped away. It was again seen, this time being followed by a black Hyundai passenger vehicle. After laying down spike strips, the black Hyundai was stopped on E. 6th Street at Alton Street. Three occupants fled on foot from that vehicle and two were captured. It was later learned that vehicle has just been stolen from Godfrey. Shortly after that, the stolen blue Hyundai passenger vehicle continued fleeing from officers and was involved in a minor traffic crash on Alby Street, near E. Broadway. The driver of that vehicle, who was armed with a firearm, attempted to flee on foot, but was also apprehended. The suspects were also allegedly attempting to steal another vehicle on N. Henry Street moments before the initial pursuit began. Local schools were placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved.