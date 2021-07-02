The Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Hospital are partnering to combat the scourge of opioid addiction. There are two programs, the Warm Hand-Off program and the Medical Stabilization program. In both cases, the programs are available to those wanting treatment for their opioid addiction, whether insured or not.
Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said this partnership got rolling after hearing of a federal grant obtained by the hospital.
The Warm Hand-Off Program is specifically created as an outpatient level of care, while the Medical Stabilization program is geared toward inpatient care. Anyone interested in participating in either program may come to the Alton Police Department or speak with any Alton police officer and request assistance, or call the hospital at (618) 463-7780.
Click below to hear the full interview: