The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service in Alton is Sunday. This is the 43rd year the Alton Chapter of the NAACP has sponsored a service, which will be held at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Alton at 3pm Sunday.
Alton NAACP President Michael “Doc” Holliday, Sr., tells the Big Z the keynote speaker is Michael McMillan, the CEO of the St. Louis Metropolitan Urban League:
Due to COVID, the last two years have been marked with a motorcade through Alton, but this year the only event will be the indoor service on Sunday.