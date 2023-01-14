Alton NAACP invites public to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service

Martin Luther King Jr.

 Wikimedia Commons photo

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service in Alton is Sunday. This is the 43rd year the Alton Chapter of the NAACP has sponsored a service, which will be held at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Alton at 3pm Sunday.

Alton NAACP President Michael “Doc” Holliday, Sr., tells the Big Z the keynote speaker is Michael McMillan, the CEO of the St. Louis Metropolitan Urban League:                              

holliday - naacp 1 2023

Due to COVID, the last two years have been marked with a motorcade through Alton, but this year the only event will be the indoor service on Sunday.