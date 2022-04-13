April is National Minority Health Month, and the American Red Cross is teaming with the NAACP of Alton and the American Legion Post 354 for a blood drive on April 22. The drive will be held from noon – 6pm at the Legion’s Tango Event Center at 212 East Elm Street.
Spokesman for the event, Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr. tells The Big Z blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients for those living with sickle cell disease.
He says there are some incentives:
Pre-registration is necessary. You can do that by calling Holliday at 618-444-5407.