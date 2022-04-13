Red Cross encourages donations to maintain robust blood supply

April is National Minority Health Month, and the American Red Cross is teaming with the NAACP of Alton and the American Legion Post 354 for a blood drive on April 22. The drive will be held from noon – 6pm at the Legion’s Tango Event Center at 212 East Elm Street.

Spokesman for the event, Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr. tells The Big Z blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients for those living with sickle cell disease.

Holliday - Sickle Cell.mp3

He says there are some incentives:

Holliday - Incentives.mp3

Pre-registration is necessary. You can do that by calling Holliday at 618-444-5407.