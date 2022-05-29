One of the oldest parades of its kind comes back for another run tomorrow. This year will be the 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, which steps off from the Alton Middle School at 10am. The parade this year will be a return to normal following two years of pandemic precautions.
Two years ago, the parade was a miniature version of itself, just enough to continue the streak. Last year things were closer to normal, but attendees were still advised to follow certain health precautions. This year, parade committee member Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z this year's parade is coming together nicely.
They will join the previously-announced Rich Wickenhauser, Alan Rodenfield, and Art Williams. Schwartz says there will be the usual participants like the marching bands and the Rolling Nobles. We will have live coverage of the Alton parade Monday morning right here on The Big Z starting at 10:00.