The downtown Alton Madison County Transit Transfer Station now has a plaza named after a former lawmaker that served Alton most of his life. The Haine Plaza at Alton Station was dedicated with a Thursday after noon ceremony featuring the remarks of several local elected officials and MCT staff, all speaking on the life of Bill Haine and his wife, Anna.
MCT Managing Director Emeritus Jerry Kane spoke on Haine’s time early on with the Bi-State Board of Directors.
Haine’s widow Anna spoke on part of her late husband’s legacy.
Haine served in the Illinois Senate from 2002 to 2019 and prior to that was Madison County State’s Attorney for 14 years. He also served on the Madison County Board along with serving as chairman of the Madison County Transit Board. Haine was 77 when he passed away in August 2021 after a lengthy illness.