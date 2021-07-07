Alton Mayor David Goins has revealed three new businesses making plans to locate near the Regional MultiModal Transportation Center. In a Zoom meeting with other mayors on Wednesday, Goins stated a new Holiday Inn would be built on the former golf course property along with a Freddy’s restaurant.
Across the Homer Adams Parkway, Goins said there are plans for a Starbucks where the Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated.
Pitched as an economic driver when it was first opened in late summer of 2017, these projects have been in the works for some time. There is no word yet on a timeline for construction on any of the businesses.