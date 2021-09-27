The mayor of Alton says he is concerned about recent gun violence in the city and is prepared to take action. Two people were shot in separate incidents on Saturday night: one in the downtown entertainment district, and another in the residential area of Ridge and Seventh streets.
Mayor David Goins spoke about the shootings Monday morning:
He said he wants the public to feel safe visiting downtown to enjoy dinner and drinks, noting they are not casting blame on any one group or business specifically.
In the case of the Ridge and Seventh Street incident, he says it was juveniles that were involved, and would like to see more cooperation from potential witnesses. He encourages the parents or any other witnesses to reach out to police. You can hear the full interview with Goins here: