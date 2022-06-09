An Alton man has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined over $10,000 in the death of a 2-year-old Godfrey girl on August 31, 2020. 63-year-old Paul E. Broadway entered the open plea in March on the charge of Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death after a hit and run accident which resulted in the death of Elle Grace Kiser and her family dog.
An open plea is one in which the defendant pleads guilty without an agreement on sentencing. Police say it appears Kiser ran into the road after the dog and was struck. Broadway of Alton was accused of driving away after stopping briefly. According to information shared by the Madison County State's Attorney's office, Broadway had a previous guilty conviction in 2006 for Aggravated Reckless Driving in Jersey County, where he struck a pedestrian crossing in a cross walk while driving at a high rate of speed.