The recent death of an Alton man has gone viral, after the obituary that was published was anything but normal. 62-year-old Kenneth Pluhar Jr. was roasted by his daughter in the online obit, with a number of playful jabs at his personality throughout.
Among the observations was the line that he liked “both kinds of music - country AND western.” There was more playful ribbing that caught the eye of the social media universe. You can see the full obit here: https://www.metroeastmortuary.com/obituary/kenneth-pluhar-jr