A 28-year-old Alton man is heading to prison after a guilty plea to sex crimes against two children. Deven Brazier entered the plea to predatory sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl in East Alton and attempted criminal sexual assault of an 11-month-old child in Alton.
The crimes against the older child happened between late November of 2016 and late November 2017, while the other crime happened in May of last year. Brazier was sentenced to 37 years in prison on the predatory sexual assault charge, of which he will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence. In the attempted criminal sexual assault case, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The two sentences will run concurrently.