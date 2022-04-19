An Alton man may face decades in prison if convicted of sex crimes against children. 38-year-old Ryan M. Nation is charged with three counts of Child Pornography, which are Class 1 felonies, as well as predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child pornography, which are Class X felonies.
Class X felony convictions in Illinois come with a mandatory jail sentence of six to 30 years in the Department of Corrections. Nation is accused of committing and filming a sex act with an 18-month-old girl on March 18th. It is alleged he was in possession of child pornography on at least two occasions in recent months., The original charges were filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office April 7. A grand jury filed the indictment on the same charges last Thursday. Nation has a prior conviction for attempted criminal sex conduct with a minor from 2001 in South Carolina.