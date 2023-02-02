Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
Beyer’s uncle, 55-year-old Roger D. Sutton, formerly of Pontoon Beach, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Concealment of a Homicidal Death, accused of strangling and beating her. He is currently serving time on a drug charge, but was scheduled to be released on parole February 14. Instead, Sutton will be sent to the Madison County Jail and held on a $3 million bond. Beyer’s bond was set at $500,000. The victim’s skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of 111 in Pontoon Beach on December 5 of last year.