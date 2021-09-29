A 36-year-old Alton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 67 south of the Clark Bridge.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Richard P. Rowland, 36, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup south at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, just north of Riverlands Way, when his vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a concrete median and overturned. Rowland was ejected from the truck, which went off the right side of the road.
Personnel with Christian Hospital Ambulance District pronounced Rowland dead at 10:32 p.m.
Lonning Mortuary Service took Rowland to the St. Louis County Morgue.