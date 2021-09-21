The on-again, off-again Sunnybrook housing development in Alton appears to be on again. Second Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee has distributed an email alleging Mayor David Goins issued a building permit recently without notifying the city council. The mayor’s office has shot back with a statement of its own, accusing MacAfee of spreading misinformation.
The contention by MacAfee is the project would have to be approved as a planned development, which could require City Council approval. The statement from the mayor’s office indicates the issuance of permits does not come from his office. MacAfee said she would like to see more transparency in the process.
The statement from the Mayor’s Office indicates the developer of Sunnybrook submitted revised plans to Building and Zoning for approval which were deemed to be in compliance with city code. You can read the full statement from the Mayor’s Office here:
"Contrary to the misleading information provided by Alderwoman Carolyn McAfee, the Mayor’s Office has no direct input or role in the issuance of building permits. This statement applies to the proposed Sunnybrook development and all other developments which are subject to Building and Zoning review.
The Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois ruled in April of 2021 that the City of Alton was previously within its right to deny the building permit for the proposed Sunnybrook development. The court found that the prospective developer had not exhausted its administrative remedies and failed to submit the required fire suppression plans to the city of Alton for review. Subsequent to the court’s decision, the developer submitted revised building plans including the aforementioned fire suppression plans to the Building and Zoning division for review and approval. Upon administrative review, the plans were deemed to be in compliance with all applicable codes and regulations of the city of the Alton. The city of Alton had no legal basis to deny the issuance of a building permit for the proposed Sunnybrook development.
Any questions relating to the project’s schedule, financing, tenant selection and other all other inquiries should be directed to the prospective developer. "