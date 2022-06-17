Saturday is the observation of Juneteenth in Alton: a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago. In Alton, the inaugural Juneteenth “Freedom Ride” will take off from the city’s Henry Street parking lot and wind its way to James Killion Park at Salu tomorrow morning. A series of temporary road closures for that event have been approved.
The ride will be the first event of the day. A different group of event organizers are hosting a celebration at the park that will take place from 11am – 5pm. Local organizer Abe Barham tells The Big Z this is a day for all to celebrate and enjoy.
There will be a number of rides and attractions including a mechanical bull and a bounce house, local vendors selling food and drink, music, and more. Juneteenth is a federal holiday on June 19 and will be observed this year on Monday June 20. The city will formally recognize Juneteenth on Monday. Some businesses will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail delivery.