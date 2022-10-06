Lyman Trumbull plaque.jpg

The 50th annual Alton Fall Historic House Tour is pivoting this year, as there are still some pandemic concerns. For the past two years there has been no in-home access. Instead, the Alton Area Landmarks Association has done a drive-by house tour.

But Association President Terry Sharp tells The Big Z this year there’s one house – the Lyman Trumbull House - and it’s a virtual tour.

Sharp - Trumball House.mp3

He says the past two years drive-by tours can still be taken, and you can still download a map at their website. For more information or to download a map, log on to http://www.altonlandmarks.org/