The 50th annual Alton Fall Historic House Tour is pivoting this year, as there are still some pandemic concerns. For the past two years there has been no in-home access. Instead, the Alton Area Landmarks Association has done a drive-by house tour.
But Association President Terry Sharp tells The Big Z this year there’s one house – the Lyman Trumbull House - and it’s a virtual tour.
He says the past two years drive-by tours can still be taken, and you can still download a map at their website. For more information or to download a map, log on to http://www.altonlandmarks.org/