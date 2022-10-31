The annual Alton Halloween Parade is tonight. For more than 100 years the parade has been a tradition for families, businesses, and community groups to either watch along Broadway or build a float to show off in the event. Tonight’s parade begins at 7pm from Broadway and Washington and moves west to downtown ending at Piasa and 5th Streets.
The East End Improvement Association organizes the parade and spokesman Steve Schwartz is looking forward to it:
A traffic reminder, Broadway will be closed this evening at 5pm between Washington and Main in order to stage the parade and the entire parade route will be closed down a little before 7pm until the end of the event. The Grandpa Gang will be the parade marshals this year.
Tune in to the Big Z (107.1FM/1570AM) for live coverage of the parade starting at around 7:30pm