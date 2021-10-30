Today is the day for the annual Riverbend tradition of the Alton Halloween Parade.
The parade can normally bring thousands of people to downtown. There are people who are already staking out their watching positions along the route — mostly along Broadway.
Parade committee chairman Steve Schwartz said they are anticipating a good crowd after missing last year’s event amid public health concerns.
The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Broadway at Washington, moving west on Broadway, then north on Piasa and dispersing at Sixth Street.
As always, you can hear coverage of the parade on The Big Z starting at 7:30 p.m. Mark Ellebracht and Mike Montgomery will have the call from the corner of Alby Street and Broadway. This year's parade marshal is Dave Miller, retiring manager at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto.